WHITE BIRD — A 20-year old Sandpoint man died in a traffic accident about 7 miles south of White Bird Friday evening.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Nicolas Holland was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 95 in a 1996 Dodge pickup truck at 6:12 p.m. when he sideswiped a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Theresa Saunders, 26, of Pullman. Holland’s vehicle then crossed the southbound lane and down a 200-foot embankment. He was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wesley Holland, also 20 and from Sandpoint and a passenger in the pickup truck, was taken to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
Saunders and her passenger, Benjamin Saunders, 26, of Pullman, were uninjured. Both were wearing seat belts. It is not known if Wesley Holland was wearing a seat belt.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.