Ronald R. Bidle, 78, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1941, to Ralph and Lula (née Colvin) Bidle in Pullman.
Ron attended Palouse schools, and joined the United States Marine Corps on Feb. 13, 1959. He was later discharged on April 30, 1963. Ron married Ada L. Smith, and the couple were later divorced.
Ron worked as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. He enjoyed auto mechanics, anything involving hot rods and he enjoyed a good story, whether in a book or movie.
He is survived by two sons, Chance Bidle of Colfax and Thomas Bidle of Palouse; and one sister, Bonnie Headrick of Lewiston.
No services will be held. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.