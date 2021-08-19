PULLMAN — Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich said Thursday he will comply with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's most recent vaccination mandate.
"I plan on following his mandate, for sure," Rolovich said after the Cougars' practice.
Inslee said Wednesday that all public and private educators in the state, including college coaches, must be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus by Oct. 18 or risk being fired.
Rolovich's comment might ease some tensions at WSU, where a vaccination requirement for staff and students exists but hadn't prevented Rolovich from saying a month ago he planned to go unvaccinated. He gave no reason then and left his objections unexplained Thursday.
