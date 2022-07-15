LOWELL — The Selway River Road was blocked by a rock slide this morning and remains closed for the time being.
Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris Highway District, said the blockage happened about a mile up the Selway River Road from U.S. Highway 12. The slide is near Three Rivers Resort.
“There was a slide up there two years ago and it’s in the same location,” Fitting said. The hillside “has been trickling down for the last couple of weeks. We went up there this morning and while we were there the hillside gave way and the road was blocked.”
Fitting said the hillside was still moving when he left the location and crews are sitting tight right now.
“We’re waiting for it to quit moving before we attempt to try to do anything,” he said.
Fitting said his crew is currently looking at ways to evacuate any residents or others who may be trapped on the other side of the rock slide.
“We’re in the process of going to make sure they can get out on the Swift Water Road and come out by Kooskia by the fish hatchery,” he said.
Fitting added that he may try to get some emergency funds from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, which provides technical services to state and local highway departments, to make some long-term repairs to the rock slide site.