Robert Wilmont Wickersham, 84, of Kamiah, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. He was born in Conrad, Mont., to Noton Wickersham and Christine (Nelson) Wickersham.
Robert was a part of the Rocket Battalion in the U.S. Army for two years, and the Reserve for four years. He met the love of his life, Cleo (Thompson) Wickersham and they married in 1961. They had two children, Lori and Jackie, while moving several times to fulfill his commitment to the military and the Forest Service. 30 years later, out of the Fenn Ranger Station, he retired and moved to Kamiah. There, he enjoyed times at his home with his children and grandchildren, later becoming a great-grandpa, which lit up his and Cleo’s world a little bit more.
Robert is survived by his children, Lori Wickersham and Jackie (Mark) Huffman; grandchildren Errol Bullock Jr, Carmen (Carter Lopez) Bullock and Robert Reuben; six great-grandchildren, Austin Bullock, Seth Whitman, Mytaya Lopez, Kee-Ni Bullock, Kee-Yeh Bullock and Creed (MF) Lopez.
Services to remember Robert will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Trenary Funeral Home Chapel, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Pinegrove Cemetery.