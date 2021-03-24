With one shake of the backside, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors’ fading prospects for a national championship assumed new hope. His back to the basket, a shimmying Jake Albright drew contact with EJ Onu, a 6-foot-11 post whose defensive presence had quietly loomed over the first 25 minutes of the game.

Onu was tagged with his fourth foul, the Warriors saw their big chance and they eventually sliced what had been a 14-point deficit to three. But that’s as close as they got.