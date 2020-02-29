River runners

Two boys race along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail as the sunset shimmers on the Snake River on Thursday in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster

Two boys race along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail as the sunset shimmers on the Snake River on Thursday in Lewiston. After a few springlike days in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, today’s forecast calls for a high of 49 degrees and a chance of rain. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

