The man who was shot during an incident with law enforcement officers early Saturday is Sean L. Anderson, 52, of Riggins.
Riggins man shot in exchange with police was part of 2016 Malheur County standoff
Anderson was wounded during a shoot-out with officers from Lewis and Idaho counties, along with Nez Perce tribal police and FBI. He is in an undisclosed hospital and his condition currently could not be verified.
Anderson was one of the protestors at the 2016 Malheur County standoff that involved Ammon Bundy, of Emmett, Idaho, and others protesting against the federal government.
