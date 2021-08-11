The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is calling for residents near Lenore to evacuate or prepare to evacuate as a fire that ignited this afternoon and pushed by winds has grown to 400 acres.
Nick Woods, public information officer with the sheriff’s office, said residents in the area from Bedrock Road to Lenore Grade are advised to evacuate immediately. In addition, residents between Sunnyside Bench and the county line are being advised to prepare for possible evacuation.
Woods said the Lenore Community Center has been set up to serve as the area’s evacuation center, though the site could change depending on the availability of space.
