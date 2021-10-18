Washington State athletic director Pat Chun has scheduled a meeting with Cougar football players today at 5:30 p.m., according to Jason Puckett of KJR radio.
The report heightens speculation that WSU coach Nick Rolovich will be fired for refusing to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.
School officials appear to be staying mum, possibly to make sure players are informed first of any move.
Today is the deadline for state employees to be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption, per Gov. Jay Inslee's mandate. Rolovich applied for a religious exemption but said Saturday he hadn't heard back from the school.