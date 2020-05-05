Idaho state Rep. Thyra Stevenson is “fighting for her life” today after suffering a serious heart attack Monday evening.
Stevenson, who represents Nez Perce and Lewis counties, was having dinner with longtime friend Mark Heuett at Heuett's house in Asotin.
“We were sitting on the front porch after finishing dinner,” Heuett said. “I bent down to pet the dog and she dropped her laptop.”
He noted that Stevenson was involved in a heated Republican primary, which was causing her a great deal of stress.
“I know that was taking a toll,” Heuett said. “I'm not saying that was the sole reason (for the heart attack), but she was healthy otherwise.”
Heuett performed CPR on Stevenson while waiting for the ambulance.
“It's serious,” he said of her condition. “She's fighting for her life.”
