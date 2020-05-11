Idaho state Rep. Thyra Stevenson died this morning, a week after suffering a serious heart attack.
She was 75.
Stevenson represented the 6th Legislative District, which includes Nez Perce and Lewis counties. She previously served on the Lewiston City Council.
Stevenson suffered a heart attack the evening of May 4, at the home of long-time friend Mark Heuett. Heuett performed CPR on her for several minutes before the ambulance arrived. She was initially taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d'Alene, where she died today.
Her family will celebrate her life with a private memorial.
For more on this story, see Tuesday's Lewiston Tribune.