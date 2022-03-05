They say that you are really having a bad day when you call the suicide prevention hotline and get put on hold.
Now, I know that doesn’t happen, but how many times have you gotten the runaround when you call certain places for information? First, you never talk to a real person, but a recording. That recording will give you several options to choose from and when you do, you get another recording saying, “all of our lines are busy at the moment, your call will be answered in the order that it was received, expect a 15-minute wait.” Have you ever been there?
It isn’t that way with our Father in heaven. When we call him, he answers directly; Jeremiah 33:3: “Call to Me, and I will answer you.” You don’t get a recording with several different options, you get him, right now and personally. Psalm 46:1: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in time of trouble.”
I love that about him. I remember my heart attack a little over two years ago. I lay along the road next to my bike, halfway up the Anantone Grade. I called 911 and spoke to the operator. I had never met him and to this day I don’t know who he was. He asked me where I was, and what my symptoms were. I told him and he sent an ambulance. It took them about 35 minutes to get to me. In the meantime, I lay there and spoke to God. I told him if it was my time to go that I was ready. In response, he gave me a piece that passes understanding. Philippians 4:7: “and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”
He spoke so clearly, letting me know that everything would be all right. You might ask how I knew it was him. John 10:4: “And when he brings out his own sheep, he goes before them; and the sheep follow him, for they know his voice.”
I knew it was his voice because of the Holy Spirit he sent to me when I was born again.
John 14:16-17: “And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever; the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you.”
Ephesians 2:18: “For through Him we have access by one Spirit to the Father.”
2 Corinthians 5:5: “Now He who has prepared us for this very thing is God, who also has given us the Spirit as a guarantee.”
You see, it is the Holy Spirit who has brought me into a personal relationship with the Father. That is how I know his voice.
When the ambulance did get there, the paramedic wanted to give me something for my anxiety. I told him that I didn’t need it, that I was at total peace. Then I asked him if he knew Jesus. True story.
I have to finish with this: When I got to the hospital, I went in for immediate surgery. I was 100% blocked on the right side of my heart. The next day, the doctor who did the surgery came in and said, “I want you to know that I saved your life yesterday.” I immediately told him, “No, you didn’t save my life, you prolonged my life. Only Jesus saves.”
It was all in fun and both of us were right. I am very grateful to the doctor. But, I also know that I still have an appointment with death. Hebrews 9:27: “And as it is appointed for men to die once ...” That is why John 3:16 means so much to me: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
You too can have everlasting life if you confess Romans 10:9: “That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
I have made that confession. When you make that confession, he will become “your right now and personal God.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.