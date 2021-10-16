One of the most divisive topics in today’s church is the nature and application of “worship music.” What is it and how should it be presented?
The goal of music in worship is praise, prayer and proclamation; those three elements are crucial when one considers that our music must glorify God.
Unfortunately, today that is rarely the case. God is not glorified in many auditoriums or sanctuaries; rather it is entertainment, not worship, and man-centeredness is at the core of our singing and instrumentation. Just take a look at how many mindless choruses are sung every Lord’s Day with emphasis on sentimentalism and feelings. Almighty God is not exalted, nor are the people in attendance humbled as sinners. The Apostle Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 14:15, “What am I to do? I will pray with my spirit, but I will pray with my mind also; I will sing praise with my spirit, but I will sing with my mind also.”
What is missing in modern, evangelical worship is that word, “mind.” “Mantra” like choruses may cause people in the pews to sway back and forth without an engaged brain, but they will never please a Holy God or glorify his son, Jesus Christ. Contentless offerings to the Trinity will only be, at best, irrelevant, and at worst irreverent.
The solution is to sing from God’s hymnbook, the Psalms or from the great hymns of the faith. For example “Arise, My Soul Arise” (Charles Wesley), “My Hope Is Built On Nothing Less” (Edward Mote) and “Alas! And Did My Savior Bleed?” (Isaac Watts). Reformational “worship music” must have a structure of praise, prayer and proclamation.
But how do we get there? We get there by following certain principles: (1) By a careful examination of the Word of God; (2) by understanding the pastoral nature of our singing and instrumentation; (3) and finally, by laying against our present practices “Praise, Prayer and Proclamation.” Are those three words beginning with the letter “P” to be found in our singing?
May each congregation imitate King David who wrote, “My lips will pour forth praise, for you teach me your statutes.” (Psalm 119:171)
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.