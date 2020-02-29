MANCOS, Colo. — When longtime Cortez resident Rosa Sabido first sought sanctuary from deportation in Mancos United Methodist Church more than 1,000 days ago, she expected to stay for a few weeks to a year.
As the fight for her legal residency stretched into years, she decided she would not back down and she would instead stay on church grounds living in a personal “exile” to fight on.
Her decision attracted national and international media attention, giving the self-described “hermit” an opportunity to advocate for herself and the immigrant community.
“If people like me are not standing and speaking for others, nothing will change,” said Sabido, who has lived in Montezuma County for 32 years.
Sabido marked her 1,000th day in sanctuary Thursday, according to a group of supporters calling themselves “Rosa Belongs Here.” The group will hold a vigil and deliver a petition to U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton’s office in Durango. The petition, with 2,712 signatures as of Friday, requests Tipton to sponsor a bill that would allow Sabido to continue to work through a legal path toward staying in the United States.
Sabido, a former church secretary, previously hesitated to give out her phone number to anyone, but her conviction to fight for immigrants’ rights led her to share her story with reporters who came to Mancos in waves.
She has told and retold her story to news outlets, such as the BBC, the Washington Post, Reuters, Univision and the Los Angeles Times, in hopes it will touch hearts, she said.
Sabido, a Mexican national, has been trying to gain legal residency in the U.S. for decades after moving to Cortez with her mother when she was 23.
“I did everything right,” she said.
A stack of legal documents from the past 10 years stand several feet tall, and she struggles to pick them up. But after exhausting the immigration appeals process, her hopes for residency hang on a lawmaker introducing a private bill that must be approved by the U.S. Congress.
“I think I have the right to remain here, and I want to fight until the end,” she said.
She also wants to stay in Montezuma County for her brother’s grandson who is 14 and was left with Sabido’s mother and stepfather when his family went back to Mexico.
“I feel like I am the only anchor. ... The only person of his family on his Mexican side that can be there for him and take care of him,” she said.
Fighting on
Giving up on her immigration fight would be the easy route, she said. Instead, she is fighting by gathering signatures for her petition asking Tipton, R-Cortez, to introduce a bill that would grant her lawful permanent residency.
Tipton refused to introduce a bill on Sabido’s behalf previously. But she is hopeful thousands of signatures representing his constituency might help change his mind. If Tipton declines her request again, she can ask any other legislator to introduce the bill. At this point, she hopes to leave the church in 2021.
United Methodist Rev. Craig Paschal said Sabido’s belief that her fight can benefit other immigrants has helped her persevere.
“I think that has given her the strength and the endurance,” he said.