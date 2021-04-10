As we just went through the remembrance of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ again this year, I was drawn to the two thieves who were positioned on the right and left side of him when he was crucified.
One of them penitent, the other impenitent. Jesus told the penitent thief: “Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.” (Luke 23:43)
As I thought about this, I thought, this thief’s heart was tuned into Jesus. That led me to the word “frequency.” That opened up a whole can of worms in this writer.
Can I ask, what is your position? Are you in the position of the penitent thief? Is your heart tuned in to God’s frequency? I know a lot of you will say that it is, and that is wonderful. But, after the year we just went through, are you still positioned as close to the cross and its finished work as you once were? Let’s face it: The world has thrown a lot at you and me to scramble God’s frequency and get you and me on its frequency.
Let me help get us all back on track. Just like the airlines, we have to have a flight plan. Just like the airlines, we need to be on the control tower’s frequency. We get our flight plans all from the word of God. It is there where we will find his “preeminent” frequency: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
We must always remember, that is the ONLY reason we are on this eternal flight. If that is the main frequency, you may ask what comes next? Dial into Romans 3:23: “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” Romans 6:23: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
You may be saying, I like the gift part, how do I get that? You dial into Romans 10:9: “That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
That’s it? Yes, that’s it.
Dial into Ephesians 2:8: “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God.”
This is getting exciting! What comes next? Glad you asked. Next dial into 2 Corinthians 5:17: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.”
Wow, are there more frequencies? Oh, yeah! You will finds thousands of them in the Bible. Let me give you just a few more.
If the world throws fear at you, dial into 2 Timothy 1:7: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”
If the world throws defeat at you, dial into Romans 8:37: “Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.”
If Satan tries to strong-arm you with his lies, dial into 1 John 4:4: “You are of God, little children, and have overcome them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.”
How about when the enemy tries to tell you that your righteousness is like filthy rags? You just dial into 2 Corinthians 5:21: “For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.”
How could I stop without giving you a frequency of great hope? Revelation 21:4: “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”
It is this frequency that gives you and I assurance of a smooth landing despite a turbulent flight. Thank you, Jesus!
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.