Who has authority and from where does it come?

Jesus enters Jerusalem on the colt of a donkey, revealing that he is the king and his reign will be one of peace.
The people say, “Blessed is the King who comes in the name of the Lord! Peace in heaven and glory in the highest!” Jesus then enters the temple and begins to drive out those who were buying and selling in the court of the gentiles. He said to them, “It is written, ‘My house shall be a house of prayer,’ but you have made it a den of robbers.”
The temple was to be a place of worship and a place where even gentiles would be able to come to worship and pray. However, commerce excluded gentiles from the court of gentiles. Jesus seeks to restore his house of prayer. Prayer is a means for Christians to experience the surpassing peace of God.
Jesus is then found preaching the gospel in the temple. The religious and political leaders of Jerusalem ask Jesus, “By what authority are You doing these things, who gave You this authority?” Jesus responded by asking a question: From where did John the Baptist’s baptism come? Was it from heaven or was it from man?
More interested in maintaining power, they reasoned among themselves and concluded that if they say from heaven, then Jesus will say, “Why did you not believe?” But if we say from man, “all the people will stone us to death, for they are convinced that John was a prophet.” Jesus then responds to them: I will not tell you, “By what authority I do these things.”
Within days, Jesus will stand before Pilate, who was the governor of Judea.
John 19:10-11 — “So Pilate said to (Jesus) … ‘Do You not know that I have authority to release You and authority to crucify You?’ Jesus answered him, ‘You would have no authority over Me at all unless it had been given you from above.’ “
Pilate makes the claim that he has authority over Jesus to release him or to crucify him. Jesus does not deny Pilate’s authority. The authority Pilate possesses is the result of being appointed governor of Judea. Even the authority of the government is derived from a higher authority, and that authority is God’s.
It says in Psalm 103:19 — “The LORD has established His throne in the heavens, And His sovereignty rules over all.”
God’s authority, his sovereign rule is limitless, no one has authority over God. It means that everyone is constrained by God’s authority whether they believe in him or not. It is his alone and he is the only one who deserves to possess it. God is the creator of the heavens and the earth, and he has created each one of us.
Jesus responds to the religious and political leaders by telling them a parable about a man who planted a vineyard. The parable tells a story of a man who represents God and the vineyard that represents the created world. The man sends three servants, who represent prophets, to collect fruit, which represents spiritual and religious faithfulness toward God. The tenants represent the people God has entrusted to watch over and care for the land.
Each one of the servants is beaten and mistreated and sent away with nothing. The vineyard owner then decides to send his son, who represents Jesus. The vineyard owner believes perhaps the tenants will respect his son. However, the tenants get together and decide that their best option is to kill the son. Because the son is the vineyard owner’s heir, they think the inheritance would then be their possession.
Does that make sense? But that is the point of the parable — seeking to subvert or overthrow authority has consequences. The greater the authority, the greater the consequence. The reason that it makes no sense is because all evil and all sin is irrational, it is senseless. If it did make sense, we would be as senseless as the ones who did the evil act.
But we also know we are all like senseless sheep who have gone astray. We have all turned to our own way. That is why we should be thankful that through God’s son, Jesus, and through his death, God has laid on him the iniquities of us all.
Luke 20:17-18 — “What then is this that is written: ‘’The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone’? Everyone who falls on that stone will be broken to pieces, and when it falls on anyone, it will crush him.”
Jesus is to be understood as the beloved son and he also is the cornerstone. All of Christianity is founded upon Jesus. Jesus does not seek authority but has authority to take life and to give life. Will you believe in the one and only beloved son? Or will you stumble over the beloved son and be broken?
Our peace and comfort come not from being in control. Our peace and comfort come from knowing the one who controls all things.
Gibbs serves as pastor at the Orchards Baptist Church in Lewiston.