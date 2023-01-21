Who has authority and from where does it come?

Mitchell Gibbs

Jesus enters Jerusalem on the colt of a donkey, revealing that he is the king and his reign will be one of peace.

The people say, “Blessed is the King who comes in the name of the Lord! Peace in heaven and glory in the highest!” Jesus then enters the temple and begins to drive out those who were buying and selling in the court of the gentiles. He said to them, “It is written, ‘My house shall be a house of prayer,’ but you have made it a den of robbers.”

Tags

Recommended for you