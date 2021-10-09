The true heart of any evangelist should be to preach the good news of the gospel. 1 Corinthians 9:16: “For if I preach the gospel, I have nothing to boast of, for necessity is laid upon me; yes, woe is me if I do not preach the gospel!”
The message of the gospel is found in 1 Corinthians 15, which basically says that (1) Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures, and (2) that he was buried, and that (3) he rose again on the third day, according to the scriptures. That, my friends, is the good news.
To understand why it is called the good news, we need to understand the bad news. In Romans 3:23, it says that we have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. In Romans 6:23, it says the wages of that sin, what we deserve, is death. The death referred to here is an eternal separation from a loving God. At the end of that verse, it continues with a big but, “but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
To receive the gift of eternal life, you need to put your faith in Jesus Christ by asking him into your heart. Romans 10:9: “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
We are all saved by the grace of God. Ephesians 2:8: “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.”
In all my years in the ministry, I have never felt more of a sense of urgency than now to share the good news of the gospel. For almost two years now we have been in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic. I am not writing to express any of my views on this pandemic. I have a much more important agenda as an evangelist ... the salvation of souls. I will say I have talked to many people who have a great fear of this pandemic. Their fear is the fear of dying. In a sense, this pandemic has awakened people to their mortality.
The Bible tells us that we all have an appointment with death. Hebrews 9:27 says, “It is appointed for men to die once.” I have heard so many statistics, percentages, pros and cons on vaccines, boosters and masks that I don’t know what to believe. I do know that 100 percent of every person born will die. I wonder, in the midst of this pandemic, how many people have thought about what happens when we die? Has that question ever crossed your mind? I think it is a very good question.
As born-again Christians, 2 Corinthians 5:8 tells us, “to absent from the body is to present with the Lord.” Jesus told us in John 14:1, “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
You are born again spiritually when you put your faith in Jesus. That is your second birth. The first birth was physical, the second was spiritual. If you are born twice, you will die once (Hebrews 9:27). If you are born once, you will die twice. That is the death awaiting the unbeliever. Revelation 21:8, “But the cowardly, unbelieving, abominable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.”
I can’t sugarcoat it: That scripture is describing hell. That is where my sense of urgency, as an evangelist, comes from. Come down and see me at the Walmart parking lot and let’s talk. I am there from 9 a.m. to noon every day. I would love to talk and/or pray with you there.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.