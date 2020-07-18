Toward the end of his life, the Apostle Paul would write in 2 Timothy 4:7: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Paul wasn’t saying that he fought the good fight to secure his salvation. Jesus had already secured his salvation and ours as well, when he said from the cross, “It is finished.”
The fight Paul fought, the race he had finished, was to keep the faith. Our whole Christian walk is faith based. Romans 1:17 says: “For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, The just shall live by faith.”
We are saved by our faith in Jesus Christ; Ephesians 2:8: “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God.”
Without faith we cannot please God; Hebrews 11:6: “But without faith it is impossible to please God.”
Paul told Timothy in; 1 Timothy 6:12: “Fight the good fight of faith.”
Faith is what Jesus will be looking for when he comes; Luke 18:8: “Nevertheless, when the Son of Man comes, will He really find faith on the earth?”
If Paul had to fight to keep the faith, you better know we need to fight to keep the faith. Chapter 11 in Hebrews tells us what faith is; Hebrews 11:1: “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
Therein lies the fight. Faith is the substance and the evidence of things “not” seen. How do we keep the faith when we look around and see what’s going on in the world?
I am not writing this article to expound on the problems of the world, I am writing to share the hope we have in Jesus. Jesus said himself: “In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
He is the answer. You might be saying, “Where do I get this faith? What do I have to do to maintain it?” When we are born again, we are given a measure of faith. Romans 12:3: “God has dealt to each one a measure of faith.”
That is good news. We are given the first measure of faith. Do you remember when you opened your first checking account? The bank didn’t give you some money to put in when you did. You had to put your own money in. Then you were free to write checks off the amount you put in. What happens if you write more checks than what you put in your checking account? You get an overdraft. Pretty simple huh?
It is no different with your “faith account.” Yes, you have been given a measure of faith, but if you don’t make regular deposits into your “faith account,” you will become overdrawn. When your “faith account” becomes overdrawn, you will begin to lose your joy, your peace, your eternal security.
How do I make “faith account” deposits? Every time you pick up and read the word of God you are making a deposit into your “faith account.” Romans 10:17: “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”
Every time you go into your prayer closet and shut the door and pray, you are making a deposit into your “faith account.” Every time you share the gospel you are making a deposit into your “faith account.”
The idea for this article came when I was supposed to pray one Tuesday morning with two other pastors. I was very busy working on my house, so I thought I didn’t have time to go. I realized I needed to make the time. I went, and we had a great time of corporate prayer. When I left, I thanked Pastor Paul for giving me the opportunity to make a deposit into my “faith account.”
Feeling overcome by the world? Make a deposit into your “faith account.”
Evangelist Nick Hasselstrom is pastor at ROXY 714 on Main Street in Lewiston, a partner of Cross Tied Ministries.