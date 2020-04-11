When John entered the tomb, he finally saw

The resurrection of Jesus is recorded in all of the four Gospels. The book of John states the resurrection this way in chapter 20 verses 1-9 (New King James version):
“Now the first day of the week Mary Magdalene went to the tomb early, while it was still dark, and saw that the stone had been taken away from the tomb. Then she ran and came to Simon Peter, and to the other disciple, whom Jesus loved, and said to them, ‘They have taken away the Lord out of the tomb, and we do not know where they have laid Him.’ Peter therefore went out, and the other disciple, and were going to the tomb. So they both ran together, and the other disciple outran Peter and came to the tomb first. And he, stooping down and looking in, saw the linen cloths lying there; yet he did not go in.”
(The other disciple is believed to be the writer of the book, John.)
Two notes regarding John’s hesitation of going into the cave. First, it would have been a death penalty to go into a Roman sealed tomb, and he could only see partly into that dark cave. The word “saw” in the Greek is “blep-o.” This word is to “see” but not in detail. John could not see details because he was on the outside.
“Then Simon Peter came, following him, and went into the tomb; and he saw the linen cloths lying there, and the [a] handkerchief that had been around His head, not lying with the linen cloths, but folded together in a place by itself.”
Peter threw caution to the wind and did what was not legal to do, he entered the sealed cave. This word “saw” is different than the one noted on John’s experience, it is “theh-o-reh-o.” We get our word theory from this Greek word. Peter theorized as to what had taken place. He walked away not knowing what actually happened.
“Then the other disciple, who came to the tomb first, went in also; and he saw and believed. For as yet they did not[b] know the Scripture, that He must rise again from the dead.”
Then John was bold enough to enter into the cave. He saw and believed. This word “saw” had even a different meaning in the Greek text. The word is “i-do,” a primary verb, used only in certain past tenses. This word means “to be sure,” “to understand,” “to perceive.” So what did John believe?
What was the burial practice of the Hebrew people of Jesus’ day? They wrapped the body in strips of cloth and used a mixture of myrrh and aloes. The combination would harden like shellac. If we go back to the death of Jesus on the cross, Joseph of Arimathea asked Pilate for permission to take the body. Permission was given and Jesus was to be placed in Joseph’s own tomb. Also Nicodemus came and helped by bringing the 80-100 pounds of the necessary glue-type mixture. Jesus was then taken to a place near the cross and placed in the tomb.
So back to the question what made John believe. He looked for the body of Jesus, but saw only the wrappings that had been around the body were still intact. They were not cut or unwrapped. To John, there was only one answer: Resurrection. Jesus was gone.
What does Resurrection mean to us today? If Jesus was resurrected from the dead, then he would be the first fruits of the dead, and if he is the first fruits, then he has the power and authority to bring life to all who believe in him for eternal life. Have you received him as your Savior and now trust him to be the Lord of your life?
White is the pastor of Lewiston Foursquare Church and the Asotin County Jail chaplain.