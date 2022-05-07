This is a true story about one of our pets, Bailey. My wife is a helper in an organization that first rescues, cares for, and then puts domestic animals up for adoption. Bailey is a 1-year-old female cat born with a challenging physical limitation caused by cerebellum dysplasia. The problem was likely caused by Bailey’s mother being ill before giving birth.
The consequence of this is that Bailey has very limited motor skills. She takes a few steps and tips over and often rolls over and crashes into furniture, her cat food and any other obstacles nearby. This is why I have given Bailey a nickname — Squiggles.
As the name implies, Squiggles rocks and rolls, bumps and dumps after a few steps. But what is so amazing about Squiggles is that she always gets up and struggles to get to her water, food, litter. She never gives up, she never quits — she just gets up off of her side or back and begins her journey once again. Squiggles is inspiring in her persistence, steadfastly devoted in meeting her physical needs.
But what about you, dear reader, and your spiritual needs? Do you have the same steadfastness and desire as Squiggles in serving God, being found in prayer, and in the pursuit of holiness to glorify God?
The Old Testament prophet cried out to the people in his day, “... but the righteous shall live by his faith.” (Habakkuk 2:4c, ESV) Are you living by faith? Do you even have any faith? Or, as the prophet Amos wrote to God’s professing people long ago — a warning just as applicable today as it was then — “Woe to those who are at ease in Zion.”
Like Squiggles, we need to get up and move to meet our more important spiritual needs. The encouragement to do so will be found in the Scriptures, “... for it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for His good pleasure.”
Be a Squiggles — get up again and again and run, (or walk), with endurance “looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith.” (Hebrews 12:2. ESV)
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.