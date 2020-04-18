When it comes to comfort we should listen to God’s word, not man’s

Psalm 30:5b, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.”
How many times have you heard the words, “You’ll feel better in the morning?”
Probably more times than you care to remember. That’s one of the standard things people say to console you when trouble strikes — when you’re sick, or when tragedy has struck your family. It’s one of the things they tell you when they don’t know what else to say. “Get a good night’s sleep, and you’ll feel better in the morning.” If only that were true. If only your sorrow could disappear overnight, leaving nothing but freshness and joy in the morning.
I imagine the disciples of Jesus heard many such words of comfort from sympathetic friends after the events of Good Friday. What a crushing blow Jesus’ death must have been for them. Only a week before, on Palm Sunday, they had seen crowds of people lining the streets to cheer Jesus as their king. The crowds and the children shouting and singing praises “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the LORD! Hosanna in the highest!” (Matthew 21:9)
But a few short days later, the cheers had turned to angry shouts, and the crowds had gathered round Calvary — not to hail him — but to watch him die. And he DID die, the sins of the world reflected in his agony.
The disciples had run away from Jesus, abandoned him when they were most needed. Jesus had told Simon Peter — in advance — that he would deny him three times before the rooster crowed twice. Peter thought that was impossible — until exactly that happened. Scripture records, “And the Lord turned and looked at Peter. And Peter remembered the word of the Lord, how He had said to him, ‘Before the rooster crows, you will deny Me three times.’ Then Peter went out and wept bitterly.” (Luke 22:61-62)
Then on the cross, the disciples had seen their beloved master torn away from them in death, and for two days they were plunged into the darkest depths of depression. One can imagine the tears that fell that Saturday night; the sympathetic pats on the back; the futile words, quietly whispered: “You’ll feel better in the morning.”
Yes, the disciples may have heard those or similar words of empty comfort, but they probably didn’t believe them. And you can’t blame them for that. There simply are times when human words of comfort don’t help much at all. That’s one reason why God’s Word is so important — because it’s GOD’S Word, not man’s word. Any consoling that might have gone on the night before hadn’t helped Mary Magdelene. Scripture says that on Sunday morning, “Mary stood outside by the tomb weeping.” (John 20:11)
Had they been listening to GOD, they would have found REAL comfort. After all, God’s promises are never empty; they always come true. And through the Psalmist, God promised believers of all ages that “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.”
Had they been listening, they would have remembered an even more explicit promise of God. After all, it wasn’t as if Jesus hadn’t told them what was going to happen; on the road to Jerusalem, he said it in words a preschooler could understand, “Behold, we are going up to Jerusalem, and the Son of Man will be betrayed to the chief priests and to the scribes; and they will condemn Him to death, and deliver Him to the Gentiles to mock and to scourge and to crucify. And the third day He will rise again.” (Matthew 20:18-19)
The disciples might have expected the joy that met them on that first Easter morning, but they didn’t. It came as a complete surprise. What Peter and John and the women found at the tomb filled them with wonder. Here was the stone rolled away from the opening. Here were the burial cloths, folded neatly and laid to one side. There was only one thing missing — Jesus. The angel asked them the logical question, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen! Remember how He spoke to you when He was still in Galilee, saying, ‘The Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again.’” (Luke 24:5-7)
The angel reminded them of THE WORD which Jesus had spoken to them, and THEN they remembered. “Of course! He TOLD us He would rise the third day! What were we thinking of?!” Soon they would be reunited with their living, breathing Savior. Their night of weeping had turned into a morning of joy.
That first Easter morning was a morning of joy for us, too. That day gives the Christian so many different reasons to keep on rejoicing. Most important, of course — Jesus’ resurrection is proof positive that the long night of sin is over. The Apostle Paul tells us that “Jesus our Lord ... was delivered up for our offenses, and was raised for our justification.” (Romans 4:25)
One reason God raised Jesus from the dead was to show the world that the work of buying back all of mankind from their sin had been carried out completely. From now on, any sinner seeking forgiveness could bring his sins to the cross, and be assured of hearing a “not guilty” verdict pronouncement from the Father. The resurrection is our guarantee that “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 8:1)
Jesus also said, “Because I live, you will live also!” (John 14:19)
Christ’s resurrection is a promise to every Christian. If it’s true that Jesus rose to life again that first Easter morning, then it is also true that you will rise to eternal life when the eternal day dawns. Regardless of your background, your past, how great or how many your sins have been. Because Jesus lives, you will live also.
Finally, we need never despair of any situation that brings pain or sorrow into our life. “Weeping may endure for a night,” God says, “but joy come in the morning.”
Ever since just after creation, when mankind fell into sin and the world was put under the curse because of it, this place is sinful and imperfect. Tears will come, but God promises that they’re only temporary. Our Savior said “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
He promised “Lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the world.”
Jesus will be there, giving us REAL comfort in our sorrow, making sure that all things are working together for our good, replacing the night of tears with the morning of joy. We have a Savior who is powerful, active, working in our lives every day.
This morning, and every morning, we remember with joy the message he left us from the first Easter: We have a Savior who’s ALIVE.
Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston and Peace Lutheran Church in Orofino.