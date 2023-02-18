Baptist minister C. H. Spurgeon late in the 19th century had a chapter titled, “The Minister’s Fainting Fits,” in his book “Lectures to my Students.”
There, he wrote concerning the discouragements for the Christian pastor to “lose heart” and give up.
Spurgeon, in part, reports, “The kingdom comes not as we would, the Reverend name (God) is not hallowed as we desire, and for this we must weep. How can we be otherwise than sorrowful, while men believe not our report, and the divine arm is not revealed? All mental work tends to weary and to depress, for much study is a weariness of the flesh; but ours is more than mental works — it is heart work, the labour of our inmost soul. ... Such soul-travail as that of a faithful minster will bring an occasional season of exhaustion when heart and flesh will fail.”
And so it was also true with the Old Testament Prophet Jeremiah — known by many as “The Weeping Prophet.” Jeremiah became so discouraged during his long ministry, praying to God, “O Lord, you have deceived me, and I was deceived; you are stronger than I, and you have prevailed. I have become a laughing stock all the day; everyone mocks me. For whenever I speak, I cry out, I shout, ‘violence and destruction!’ For the word of the Lord has become for me a reproach and derision all day long.” (Jeremiah 20:7-8 ESV).
Why are both of these godly men at times despondent over their prophetic and ministerial work? In their day, each separated by hundreds of years, it comes down to the waywardness, even apostasy, of the church in every generation away from the clear teaching of the word of God, the Bible. The parallel between the sixth century B.C., the 19th century A.D. and today is astonishing. If you desire a more graphic picture of what I am speaking upon, please read Ezekiel chapter 16.
The attitude of many professing Christians, their pastors and their so-called “leadership” is appalling. When they diminish the church, they diminish Christ and his work. To cancel worship services on Dec. 25 for “family time” is the breaking not only of the Fourth Commandment, but also the command to “stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” (Hebrews 10:24-25 ESV; see also Isaiah 58:13-14).
To place “family” before the priority to worship god is idolatry, and a clever way of Satan to eventually destroy the family.
The First Commandment reads, “You shall have no other gods before me.” (Exodus 20:3 ESV).
So it is no wonder godly men and women weep when they see the false or ignorant religious messengers of today ascending pulpits with no scriptural message, and only proclaiming the dreams and delusions of their own minds according to the flesh. These are the kin of clergy who tell their people whatever they want to hear rather than what the Almighty God desires them to hear. See Jeremiah 23:22b and 2 Timothy 3:3 for further cogitation.
“An appalling and horrible thing has happened in the land: the prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests rule at their discretion; my people love to have it so, but what will you do when the end comes?” (Jeremiah 5:30-31 ESV).
Dear reader, what is your response to these matters? Are you weeping over the integrity of Christ’s church in America and praying for reformation and revival? Or are you a contributor to the problem? If so, be reminded, “What will you do when the end comes?”
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.