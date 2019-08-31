What road are you walking on?

In the book of Proverbs, we read, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way to death.” (Proverbs 16:25, ESV)
In similar fashion, the Prophet Jeremiah, speaking for the Lord, cries, “Stand by the roads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way is; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls.” But they said, “We will not walk in it.” I set watchmen over you, saying, “Pay attention to the sound of the trumpet!” But they said, “We will not pay attention.” (Jeremiah 6:16, 17, ESV)
Dear reader, as you encounter the various paths, highways and roads of life, you will occasionally come upon a crossroads — a determination will need to be made regarding what path you will follow. Some of you may be at that crossroads presently. What path will you take as you journey through life? Are you sure of your present course?
As the author of Proverbs warns, “There is a way that seems right ... ” It “seems right,” but it is not — just as the professing believers in Jeremiah’s day discovered to their chagrin — destruction and exile. They chose the things of the world over the things of God.
Jesus Christ echoes a similar theme in Matthew 7:13, 14 saying, “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.” (ESV)
Dear reader, “Stand by the roads, and look ... ” And ask yourself, what road am I presently walking on? The answer to that question will be found in God’s word, the Holy Bible. For the psalmist writes, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” (Psalm 119:105, ESV)
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.