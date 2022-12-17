Repentance and faith go hand in hand

Paul K. Christianson

The well-known English preacher of the 19th century, Charles H. Spurgeon, preaching from Hebrews 13:9, asserted:

“John Knox’s Gospel is my Gospel. That which thundered through Scotland must thunder through England again. The great mass of our ministers are sound enough in the faith, but not sound enough in the way we preach it. Election is not mentioned once in the year in many a pulpit. Final perseverance is kept back. The great things of God’s law are forgotten and a kind of mongrel mixture of Arminianism and Calvinism is the delight of the present age. And hence the Lord has forsaken many of his tabernacles (churches) and left the house of his covenant ... For wherever there is not the old Gospel, we shall find ‘Ichabod’ written upon the church walls ere long. The old truth of the Covenanters, the old truth of the Puritans, the old truth of the Apostles, is the only truth that will stand the test of time, and never needs to be altered to suit a wicked and ungodly general.” — Sermon No. 170 in volume four of the New Park Street Pulpit.

