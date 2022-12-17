The well-known English preacher of the 19th century, Charles H. Spurgeon, preaching from Hebrews 13:9, asserted:
“John Knox’s Gospel is my Gospel. That which thundered through Scotland must thunder through England again. The great mass of our ministers are sound enough in the faith, but not sound enough in the way we preach it. Election is not mentioned once in the year in many a pulpit. Final perseverance is kept back. The great things of God’s law are forgotten and a kind of mongrel mixture of Arminianism and Calvinism is the delight of the present age. And hence the Lord has forsaken many of his tabernacles (churches) and left the house of his covenant ... For wherever there is not the old Gospel, we shall find ‘Ichabod’ written upon the church walls ere long. The old truth of the Covenanters, the old truth of the Puritans, the old truth of the Apostles, is the only truth that will stand the test of time, and never needs to be altered to suit a wicked and ungodly general.” — Sermon No. 170 in volume four of the New Park Street Pulpit.
The verse from which Charles Spurgeon preached speaks of the immutability of Christ (Hebrews 13:8). But in the time elapsed since then — 164 years — the church’s continued mutations have not resulted in an advance, but rather a significant and ongoing devolution.
Dear reader, where do you stand? Is your local church or denomination on the downward path to extinction? Maybe this is the time to take stock in yourself and to look into the word of God, the spiritual mirror of which James speaks (James 1:22-25). And if you do, what do you see? The passage is easily understood, especially by those who are “doers of the word, and not hearers only.”
So, what kind of follower or hearer are you of the Lord Jesus Christ? Circle the best statement describing yourself:
1. You seem to follow Jesus Christ — you love to read and hear his words like a spectator at an athletic or entertainment event. But you always remain in the bleachers and are never found on the field with the team.
2. You love Christian entertainment, mindless choruses, moralistic bumper stickers and are often found following “celebrity” pastors. Pastor Alistair Begg describes such as “impulsive professors” — they profess Christianity, but as Timothy describes them, “having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power” (2 Timothy 3:5). You love the idea of “faith” but are put off with the concept of “repentance.”
3. You appear to be the genuine article — a true believer. You even seem to have a vigorous spiritual life with green leaves on your twigs and branches. However, upon closer inspection, there is no real fruit bearing. You are, essentially, a “spiritual environmentalist,” concerned with the “climate” (politics, culture, economics) and things outside, and not the matters of your heart. Like Demas, you will depart for the things of this world, for that is where your real love resides (2 Timothy 4:10).
4. You are a true follower of Jesus Christ! How do you know and take comfort in this? By your perseverance. You do not quit, you follow in his footsteps even in the worst and most difficult of trials and afflictions because your trust is in him, not in yourself. “You stand by the roads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way is; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls” (Jeremiah 6:16; see also The Parable of the Sower, Luke 8:4-15).
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.