In John’s Gospel, chapter 18 verses 33-38, Pontius Pilate, the Roman procurator of Judea (governed A.D. 26-36), asked Jesus Christ a number of questions.
In verse 37, Pilate asks Jesus, “So you are a king?” Jesus responds, “You say that I am a king. For this purpose I was born and for this purpose I have come into the world — to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice.”
In verse 38, Pilate inquires, “ ... What is truth?” (ESV) Proverbs 23:7 reads, “For as he thinketh within himself, so is he.” (ASV)
So what might that make Pilate? An unbeliever, a skeptic, a polytheist — what? How about an everyday, simple “relativist?” I prefer to think of Pilate as a “relativist” since his world view seems to reflect the majoritarian opinion in America today, indeed, even among many pulpits. Dear reader, do you remember Pilate’s closing question to Jesus, verse 38? “Pilate said to him, ‘What is truth?’”
The relativist is someone who comes and says, “You believe Jesus is the Son of God who came into the world to save sinners. That may be true for you, but that is not true for me.” To the relativist, there is no such thing as an objective standard by which to measure reality. They say something akin to “... well, you know, everything is relative depending on your perspective.” They wish to deny absolutes all the while endorsing an absolute — relativism!
Absurdity knows no bounds when objectivity is denied, and that denial results in discarding the law of noncontradiction. And the ultimate consequence of such “thinking” is nihilism, defined in Webster’s as “... denial of the existence of any basis for knowledge or truth.” (Webster’s College Dictionary, 4th edition, p.974)
Increasingly, what does this mean for the postmodern church? It means, in the warnings of theologian Reinhold Niebuhr, “A God without wrath brought men without sin into a Kingdom without judgment through the ministrations of a Christ without a Cross.” (“The Kingdom of God In America,” 1937, by Reinhold Niebuhr).
Dear reader, those thoughts were published in 1937, and how far have we traveled down that darkening path since? I would not gamble my eternal welfare on the words of Pilate, but upon Jesus Christ, of whom John speaks, “In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1:4, 5, ESV)
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.