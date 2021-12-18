The Tribune’s Religion page is posing the question to readers, “What does faith mean to you?” To submit an answer of 200 words or fewer, write to City Editor Matt Baney at mbaney@lmtribune.com or 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
———
People use the word “faith” in a lot of different ways. They say, “I have faith in you!” or “I have faith that everything will work out.” The first expresses confidence in a person, the other is an expression of a wish that some future event will have a positive outcome. The dictionary definition of the word “faith,” is defined as confidence, trust and assurance.
What faith means to me is not my perception, but my objective reception of revelation. The first time that a Hebrew word from the Bible is translated as “faith” in multiple translations is in Habakkuk 2:4b: “... the righteous shall live by his faith.” Here it is a noun that means fidelity or faithfulness. This passage is quoted in the New Testament three times. It is defined as: State of believing on the basis of the reliability of the one trusted (God), trust, confidence, faith in the active sense is “believing.” Also, the book of Hebrews defines faith, which “is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” We also know that “it is impossible to please God without faith.” We are to “live by faith.” KNOWLEDGE + BELIEF + TRUST = FAITH
— Mitchell Gibbs, pastor, Orchards Baptist Church, Lewiston
———
The definition of faith is, “the theological virtue defined as secure belief in God and a trusting acceptance of God’s will.” For a sincere Christian, this definition is not just words on a page, it is a way of life.
How do we get this type of faith? 1. “Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” We have to “hear” what God says. 2. We must believe that Jesus is the son of God and get our hearts right with God. “But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” 3. “When they heard this they were cut to the heart, and said, ‘what shall we do?’ Peter said to them, 4. ‘Repent and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit (God living in you).’” 5. It is a way of life — “What does it profit, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can faith save him? ... Thus, faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.”
— Carrie Bieren, Lewiston