The Tribune’s Religion page is posing the question to readers, “What does faith mean to you?” This week’s contribution was submitted by Nancy A. Hansen, of Lewiston. To submit an answer of 200 words or fewer, write to City Editor Matt Baney at mbaney@lmtribune.com or 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
F — Future: complete confidence events will turn out well.
A — Accurate authority: knowledge or expertise on resolution of circumstances.
I — Influential intent: of the future based on enlightened spirituality and inspiration.
T — Trust: a firm belief and confidence in expectations to unfold.
H — Hope: expectation and desire for things and outcomes to turn out for the best.
— Nancy A. Hansen, Lewiston