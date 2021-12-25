The Tribune’s Religion page is posing the question to readers, “What does faith mean to you?” To submit an answer of 200 words or fewer, write to City Editor Matt Baney at mbaney@lmtribune.com or 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
I once heard an Inner Heyoka Wakhian (a spiritual healer-teacher/holy man) say: Upon birth we are given four great gifts by the Father Creator:
Life
All knowledge
Self will
Faith
Whether a person is religious or spiritual, or perhaps both, it would seem to me that these gifts work together and in tangent with one another, given that they are bestowed to us by the same source, the one and only Lord God, our Heavenly Father.
That said, if I were to focus on faith, my faith would point to:
God’s Word
God’s plan for mankind
God’s Son Jesus Christ, our Lord, Savior and the anointed King
It would also point to a surrender of my personal wishes, feelings and beliefs about various things that would and should be superceded by a fundamental, overriding trust in all things. With this trust (faith in God/his plan) would need to invariably invoke an attitude of true praise and thanksgiving that reinforces and gives power to the gift of faith (Romans 8:28).
— Bill Smith, Pierce