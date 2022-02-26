Throughout the Scriptures we are told to pray, not just individually, but also corporately. We are to “seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness.” One way to seek the things of God is in the congregational or corporate prayer meeting, in which all the members of the local assembly gather and participate in making petition to God Almighty.
Where do we see that today in our churches? Almost nowhere! And so we wonder why God is not blessing his church against the insidious advance of a darkening culture. There are two reasons, in my estimation, for our lack of blessing: “Stupid shepherds,” or pastors — the former being God’s words through the prophet Jeremiah, “For the shepherds are stupid and do not inquire of the Lord; therefore they have not prospered, and all their flock is scattered.” (Jeremiah 10:21 ESV); and as a consequence of the first, the interests of these “stupid shepherds” rest in being successful, i.e., numbers, nickels and noise — not faithfulness to God’s word. (See also Jeremiah 23:9-40; Isaiah 30, and Ezekiel 34.)
Of course, there are exceptions to the distempers described above — but let me ask you, when was the last time your congregation met for corporate prayer and intercession before our mighty God? Do you have such gatherings on a regular basis? In what manner is your church seeking to obey the command of Jesus Christ in Matthew 6:33, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness”?
The early church was clear about its duty and blessed privilege to pray together in unity. St. Paul exhorts to the Colossians, “continue steadfastly in prayer, being watchful in it with thanksgiving.” (Colossians 4:2). Even earlier in the acts of the apostles we read, “And they devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and the fellowship, to the breaking of bread and the prayers.” (Acts 2:42. See also Acts 1:12-14; Romans 12:12; Philippians 4:6.) What a blessing it is to meet in unity with our brothers and sisters in Christ to “go boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16, Geneva Bible of 1599.)
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.