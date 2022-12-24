When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

Once again, we are at that most wonderful time of the year: the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Makes me think of the old Kool and the Gang song, “Celebration Time.” Just a quick side note, with all of the commercialism going on, I implore you, keep Jesus at the center of this Christmas season. He is indeed the “reason for the season.”

Tags

Recommended for you