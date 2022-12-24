Once again, we are at that most wonderful time of the year: the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Makes me think of the old Kool and the Gang song, “Celebration Time.” Just a quick side note, with all of the commercialism going on, I implore you, keep Jesus at the center of this Christmas season. He is indeed the “reason for the season.”
What we need to know first is that the birth of Jesus wasn’t some coincidence that popped up out of nowhere. His birth had been predicted hundreds of years before he came. I wouldn’t have room in this article to put down all the Old Testament prophecies of this great event. Here are just a few.
Isaiah 9:6 — “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name is called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Father of Eternity, Prince of Peace.”
Isaiah 7:14 — “Therefore will the Lord himself give you a sign: Behold, the virgin shall conceive and shall bring forth a son, and call his name Immanuel.”
Isaiah 11:1 — “There shall come forth a Rod from the stem of Jesse, And a Branch shall grow out of his roots.”
Jeremiah 23:5 — “ ‘Behold, the days are coming,’ says the LORD, ‘That I will raise to David a Branch of righteousness; A King shall reign and prosper, and execute judgment and righteousness in the earth.’”
Zechariah 9:9 — “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your King is coming to you; He is just and having salvation, Lowly and riding on a donkey, A colt, the foal of a donkey.”
The second thing we need to know is that this was no normal birth. It was a supernatural birth.
Matthew 1:20 — “But while he thought about these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, ‘Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take to you Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit.’ ”
The third thing we need to know is, who is that baby that was conceived in Mary? I am so, so stirred as I write this down. Listen, listen, listen, that baby conceived in Mary IS GOD!
Matthew 1:23 — “Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a Son, and they shall call His name Immanuel, which is translated, ‘God with us.’ ”
God with us! While the shepherds and those around marveled at what they were witnessing, listen to what Mary’s thoughts were.
Luke 2:19: “But Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart.”
Can we only imagine all that she would have to ponder? I love the song, “Mary, Did You Know.” Let’s imagine for a moment she pondered on that song.
Mary, did you know your baby boy will one day walk on water, he will heal your sons and daughters. Mary, he came to make you new, he will one day deliver you. Oh, Mary, he will give sight to the blind man, calm a storm with only his hand. The deaf will hear, and the dead will live again. Mary, when you kiss your baby, you are kissing the face of God. Mary, do you realize the baby you are holding is the great I Am? WOW! Mary pondered indeed.
The wonderful thing for you and me is that we don’t have to ponder on the future of this baby born in a manger. We know him as our Lord and Savior sent to die on a cross to pay the penalty for our sin. We celebrate his birth at Christmas, and we should celebrate his life every day of the year.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.