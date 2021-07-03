Is anyone out there besides me looking for a breakthrough? Maybe a breakthrough with a health issue, a breakthrough of a habit, hurt, or hang-up, a breakthrough from fear, or maybe a breakthrough in a broken relationship. You know where you need a breakthrough.
I am still waiting for a breakthrough in my Cross Tied Ministry. I am not sure of when or how it will happen, but I do know that my God is a God of breakthroughs. From Genesis to Revelation, you will find one breakthrough after another.
First, let me give you the definition of breakthrough: an act or instance of moving through or beyond an obstacle.
The Israelites needed a breakthrough at the Red Sea; Joshua needed a breakthrough at Jericho; Daniel needed a breakthrough in the lion’s den; David needed a breakthrough against Goliath; the woman with the issue of blood needed a breakthrough; the leper needed a breakthrough; the blind man needed a breakthrough; the demoniac needed a breakthrough. They all got their breakthroughs, and God was at the very center of them all.
Now, let me give you the ultimate breakthrough in the Bible. I recently read that Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in 1947. What a great breakthrough that was! But, a little more than 2,000 years ago, Jesus topped that. Jesus broke the sin barrier! That was the breakthrough of breakthroughs!
Let me give you the definition of barrier: something that blocks or is intended to block passage into.
Do you realize that when Jesus said, “It is finished!” and gave up his last breath, that the veil to the temple was torn in two from the top to the bottom!
Matthew 27:50: “And Jesus cried out again with a loud voice and yielded up His spirit. Then, behold, the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom.”
He broke the sin barrier by becoming the sin bearer. He bore the sin of the world!
Hebrews 9:11: “But Christ came as High Priest of the good things to come, with the greater and more perfect tabernacle not made with hands, that is, not of this creation. Not with the blood of goats and calves, but with His own blood He entered the Most Holy Place once for all, having obtained eternal redemption.”
1 Peter 1:18: “knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, like silver or gold, from your aimless conduct received by tradition from your fathers but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”
We have been redeemed — to be freed from the consequences of sin — by the precious blood of Jesus! Do you understand what that means? We now have passage, direct access, into the Holiest of Holies, into the very presence of the Father himself! The sin barrier has been broken! I am so fired up right now that I can hardly contain myself!
Listen, dear readers, the Holiest of Holies is open 24/7! And you don’t need a high priest to go in for you. Jesus Christ is our high priest.
Hebrews 4:14: “Seeing then that we have a great High Priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession.”
Can I ask you a question, in light of what I just wrote? When was the last time you went into the Holiest of Holies and spent time with the Father? Not with name it and claim, blab it and grab it, vending machine prayers, but just to get to know him. The word tells us in Hebrews 4:16: “Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.”
Come in boldly and you may just find that breakthrough you are looking for. After all, we serve the God of breakthroughs.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.