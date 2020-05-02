We must look up to the cross to live

“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of Man be lifted up.” (John 3:14 NKJ)
A recent article in our local paper tells of a lighted cross in Grangeville that is going to stay lit to give everyone hope. Amen, and hallelujah.
I am also pleased to hear that the Clarkston Lions Club is planning to keep the annual Easter lighted cross over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley lit until May 13. What better hope could we have from deliverance than the cross of Jesus?
The Old Testament is full of the pictures of what the Savior of the world would accomplish for you and me and the whole world in his cross. The whole Old Testament points to Jesus Christ. A large part of Jesus’ ministry was all about fulfilling the Old Testament — of proving that he truly was the Messiah promised of old. How many times in the New Testament don’t we read/hear the words, “This was done that it might be fulfilled as was spoken by the prophets ...”
In the Bible book of Numbers, we hear of a deadly disease that was infecting a nation — the children of Israel. Upon first glance, it might seem as if the problem is physical — the venom from snakes. But upon closer evaluation, we come to understand that the real problem was the people rebelling against God, and that infection is called sin.
“And the people spoke against God and against Moses: ‘Why have you brought us up out of Egypt to die in the wilderness? For there is no food and no water, and our soul loathes this worthless bread.’ So the LORD sent fiery serpents among the people, and they bit the people; and many of the people of Israel died. Therefore the people came to Moses, and said, ‘We have sinned, for we have spoken against the LORD and against you; pray to the LORD that He take away the serpents from us.’ So Moses prayed for the people. Then the LORD said to Moses, ‘Make a fiery serpent, and set it on a pole; and it shall be that everyone who is bitten, when he looks at it, shall live.’ So Moses made a bronze serpent, and put it on a pole; and so it was, if a serpent had bitten anyone, when he looked at the bronze serpent, he lived.” (Numbers 21:5-9 NKJ)
A crisis of disease always makes new guidelines. We’ve been getting plenty of those — 6-foot social distancing at all times; schools, churches, and nonessential business closures — all to help slow the spread of the virus. A person may have the illness and not know it, but still be contagious and be giving it to others. That is what keeps us wearing masks whenever we go out in public for necessities like grocery shopping.
For the Christian, compliance is simply a matter of faith as we follow the Bible’s command, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Christian love compels me to wear a mask not to save me, but to save the other person. Many are wondering if all this “sheltering at home” is necessary. A cure would be a welcome solution, wouldn’t it?
What if anyone who contracted COVID-19 could be cured if he looked up to the lighted cross over the LC Valley? Wouldn’t that be cool? We would encourage everyone, especially those in assisted care living facilities, to go out in the evenings and look up to the cross, and live. We could encourage everyone 60 years or older, or anyone with compromising health problems, to look up to the cross, and live. We could all go back to work. The governing authorities of “we the people” would have to relax.
In a much greater way, and in a much greater witness to spiritual health care, we encourage everyone to look to the cross of Jesus Christ for the cure from sin. “So Moses made a bronze serpent, and put it on a pole; and so it was, if a serpent had bitten anyone, when he looked at the bronze serpent, he lived.” (Numbers 21:9 NKJ)
I’m sure there was plenty of rebellion at the time; after all, it was rebellion that caused the plague of serpents. Think about it ... all you had to do to be cured from snakebite poison was simply look up at the bronze image. That’s it. No swab, no testing, no 14-day self-quarantine. No doubt there was probably plenty of stubborn people who died painfully in their homes simply because they didn’t believe in God’s word — “Look, believe, be saved.”
As believers, that shouldn’t surprise us. Because of people’s sin infection, they will be tempted to look to anything other than the one true God for answers to their problems. There are many in the LC Valley who reject the Jesus of the Bible as the one true Savior God. Even though they see his cross on the hill, illuminated every night, even though they have heard “God so loved the world, that He sent His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16), they still are spiritually dead because they don’t believe it. “He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned.” (Mark 16:16 NKJ)
Look to Jesus’ cross as the cure for the disease of sin. You may not believe you have it, you may think you have no symptoms, but you are infected. The only cure for sin, our worst disease, is Jesus.
The coronavirus — the ones who are in danger are the elderly and those who are physically compromised.
The sin virus — the ones who are in danger is ... EVERYBODY. Unless you have the cure, you will not live through it, young or old. Our gracious loving Lord gives us the cure for free: Look to the cross of Jesus in faith, and you have the forgiveness of sins — the cure for the worst pandemic of all time. Join a Bible-believing church. Get in on some of the great online services available. Study God’s word at home with your family.
“And so it was ... anyone, when he looked (to Jesus), he lived.” Look to the cross — and LIVE!
Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston and Peace Lutheran Church in Orofino.