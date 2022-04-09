I recently returned from Greenville (S.C.) Presbyterian Theological Seminary’s Spring Conference on aspects of “Postmodernism.” Without getting into the technical details of postmodernist philosophy, I might very briefly define it as each person constructing their own identity, or should I say, their own reality (narrative) based on one’s own realizations of a social unit with similar perspectives on world view. Confusing? Yes, indeed, and it simply reminds me of the passage from the Old Testament where it reads, “In those days there was no king in Israel. Everyone did what was right in his own eyes.” (Judges 21:25, ESV)
Such extremist relativism, or should I say “irrationalism,” has had and will continue to have a deleterious impact on mainline denominations and independent churches across our country — and the resulting malaise will only accelerate without appropriate Gospel remedies.
Dr. Carl Trueman, of Grove City College, Pa., and Rev. Dr. Ian Hamilton, president of Westminster Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Newcastle, England, offered some corrections for our present crisis:
Do not give the inner-self ultimate authority; your happiness is not defined by feelings. We should be truth-driven, not feeling-driven.
Moral problems are not resolved by technology nor science.
Avoid denominational pride in achievements, as it leads to complacency (see 1 Corinthians 10:12 and Revelation 3:14-22).
To the clergy in particular: Do not preach the blessings of Jesus Christ apart from Jesus Christ. God is not our heavenly “butler.”
Clergy and congregations should exercise church discipline when necessary (see Matthew 18). It has been said, “when loving and carefully exercised discipline leaves the church Christ leaves with it.” Discipline means you take God and his word seriously.
Once again, for the clergy: Do not try to impress the academics or be ashamed of your biblical convictions — as the early Church Father Tertullian (A.D. 220) exhorted, “what does Jerusalem have to do with Athens?”
And many others could be added to the list, including:
The marginalizing of corporate prayer — as one of the presenters said, “Congregational prayer is not supplemental but fundamental.”
The unwillingness to count the cost of being a public follower of Jesus Christ (see Matthew 10 and John 16). Jesus, despite pulpit pronouncements, otherwise did not come primarily to foster “world peace.”
Once again, for the clergy: Eschewing lifeless, dry and moralistic preaching.
The denominational and ecclesiastical denial of the relevance of the Creation Ordinances as seen in Genesis 1:1-31, Genesis 2:2, 3, Exodus 20:11, Isaiah 58:13, 14 and in the New Covenant, Revelation 1:10, etc.
It is the Gospel applied by the Holy Spirit that will change hearts, not social, cultural or political action — only the preaching and teaching of the word of God.
May we be serious about the objectivity of the Holy Scriptures and avoid the pitfalls of an unholy relativism and self-centeredness.
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.