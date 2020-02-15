VATICAN CITY — The Vatican and Chinese foreign ministers met Friday in the highest-level encounter between the two sides following the 2018 signing of a landmark accord on Catholic bishop nominations. The Vatican said Archbishop Paul Gallagher met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of a security meeting in Munich. The Vatican and China haven’t had diplomatic relations since the 1950s. The Vatican said the talks covered the 2018 accord, the life of Catholics in China and the country’s efforts to combat the virus that has killed hundreds and sickened thousands in China and beyond. — Associated Press
