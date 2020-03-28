Trust is Jesus’ cross, not the wisdom of man

There are few things more annoying than a “know-it-all.” Having an occasional conversation with one is bad enough, but have you ever had to work with one on a regular basis? You don’t wish that on anybody, do you? It can be a real headache, especially when they think they know it all, but they really don’t.
Since the Garden of Eden, the biggest headache the world had given God is in mankind’s ongoing illusion of its own great wisdom — that mankind can be wiser than God. The following verses declare that true wisdom doesn’t come from within ourselves or even from our own experience. Rather it comes from Jesus’ cross.
“For since, in the wisdom of God, the world through wisdom did not know God, it pleased God through the foolishness of the message preached to save those who believe. For Jews request a sign, and Greeks seek after wisdom; but we preach Christ crucified, to the Jews a stumbling block and to the Greeks foolishness, but to those who are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God.” (1 Corinthians 1:21-24)
We live in what has often been called the “Information Age.” Via the computer, internet, social media, media and radio, the individual has at his fingertips all the information and more than he could possibly ever need. It’s certainly a remarkable time to be alive. And yet it’s easy to see that our society, which is so fat on facts, is at the same time starving for truth. Being Christians in today’s world, we know that we need a steady diet of God’s word to remind us that: The world’s wisdom has no room for Jesus’ cross.
This, of course, is the way it has always been. Two-thousand years ago, the Jews looked upon Jesus and his work as an insult to their traditional view of God and the steps to heaven. His perfect righteousness conflicted with their self-righteousness and their own man-made laws. His self-sacrificing ways were not in line with their dreams of glory and power. His humiliation on the cross offended their sense of pride — “Our God wouldn’t be caught dead on such a loathsome thing as a cross!”
The gentile Romans looked upon Jesus’ humble sacrifice as an insult to their view of manhood and sense of fighting to the finish. It was unthinkable to a Roman to endure the agony and the shame of the cross. Such love that would move someone to willingly subject himself to such a sacrifice seemed impossible to their human minds. And it seemed more impossible that such a sacrifice could mean anything to anybody. Paul summarizes the attitude of both the Jews and the non-Jews toward the cross when he says: “We preach Christ crucified, to the Jews a stumbling block and to the Greeks (non-Jews) foolishness.”
Man’s wisdom is based on a sin-infected mind. When a person is sick, his tongue will often lose its sense of taste because of the infection. That which normally tastes good then seems terribly bland, and only something overseasoned or spicy hot brings any reaction. So also the mind of man. Having been infected by sin from the time of conception, all perceptions and decisions are subject to the effects of sin. God’s word seems bland, and only that which has been overseasoned with the rational but sin-sick mind brings any reaction. Any man-made solution to life’s problems seems more appetizing to the sinner than God’s solution in the cross of Christ.
Think of the scientist who is so sure that the universe is billions of years old that, when someone offers evidence to the contrary, he turns the other way. He has no room in his mind or in his theories for that which contradicts his wisdom.
Or think of the couple who has lived together for two months before the pastor finds out and visits. What can happen is that they may hear, but not really listen to, what God has to say about marriage vs. their actions. They can’t see the wisdom in paying for two apartments or staying apart when they’re so obviously in love (at least for now). They have no room in their lives for spiritual concerns. They have no room in their minds for any ideas or authority but their own.
Or think of your own life. How often do we make a major decision in life without first seeking God’s word for direction? Why do we do that? Is it because we think God’s solution may not be what we want to hear?
But what seems a rational decision to us can prove to be tragic in the end: deciding between an “alternative lifestyle” or a moral lifestyle. Choosing between an abortion or the life of a child. Determining whether or not one does or doesn’t have time to attend church or read his Bible. We know what mankind’s rational choice is in all of these situations. And we can also easily see how man’s wisdom can lead to devastating consequences, if not in this life, then in the life to come.
When it comes to spiritual and moral matters, man’s sin-infected mind simply cannot make the right or the wise choice. He is like the unwise doctor who treats the symptoms but fails to provide a cure for the cause of the disease. We know what happens when a seriously sick person gets such treatment. They die!
All around we hear the expert opinions as to how to treat the needs of society. Feed the poor. See to it that the rights of minorities or of women aren’t trampled. Make sure everyone has a decent-paying job, along with affordable health insurance. Certainly these are worthwhile concerns. But all of this is only treating the symptoms of a much greater problem. What is the basic need of society? A CURE FOR SIN!
It’s a hard pill to swallow, but left to ourselves, you and I are damned sinners headed for eternal hellfire. That Christ’s death on the cross provides the only cure may seem like foolishness, but just look at what the world is offering in its place: The same old sorry solutions which have never worked and never will. Only God knows what we need; and only He knows how to help.
Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston and Peace Lutheran Church in Orofino. For the full text of this column, go to lmtribune.com
So even though man’s wisdom has no room for Jesus’ cross, God’s wisdom has used Jesus’ cross to make room for man. God’s wisdom has been set out for all to see in his word, the Holy Bible. In the Old Testament, God over and over again unveiled his plan to send a savior from sin. In Genesis, he promised to send the “seed of the woman” who would crush the head of satan in a mighty victory over sin. In Isaiah, he foretold how the suffering Savior would be wounded for our transgressions. In Malachi, he told how the Messiah would arise with healing. In the New Testament, God clearly proclaimed the fulfillment of this plan. God has declared the whole world holy by virtue of the cross. He has, therefore, also made room in his holy habitation of heaven for all who believe in his son.
Jesus says: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
God’s wisdom also commanded that the message of the cross be delivered to the world. Jesus went about the countryside proclaiming “freedom to the captives.” Those who Jesus sent to be his witnesses continued to proclaim the wisdom and power of God as they shared his word with others. Many thousands of hearts were conquered for Christ, until eventually most of the old pagan Roman empire was Christianized. This was done not with the clever, persuasive words of human reason, but with the wisdom of God — the preaching of the cross.
Through that same message, God in his gracious wisdom made room in our hearts for the cross. It is by grace alone that a sinner such as you or I can look to the cross of Jesus Christ and have the wisdom to say, “He did that for me.” God uses the Gospel in the word and in the Sacraments of Baptism and Communion to cause such miracles to happen still, changing the hearts and lives of those he brings to faith.
We confess with St. Paul: “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek.” (Romans 1:16)
Yes, God in his saving wisdom made room in his kingdom for us through Jesus’ cross. He made us a part of his kingdom on earth so that we might live in hope despite our trials and tears, so that we might work for him, spreading the news of Jesus redeeming life and death! He has also made us a part of his kingdom in heaven, of which we are already counted as citizens, and to which we shall go.
The wisdom of God, in a nutshell, is this: Christ died that I might live.
And so while at times we may question the wisdom of others, thinking that we know how to do the job better, let us never question the wisdom of God. We only prove our own foolishness by attempting to second-guess him.
And in this society, which is growing rapidly in its knowledge of this life and world, let us dare to share the wisdom which alone gives salvation — which alone is eternal. Let us, in faith, always cling to the cross of Christ — saving wisdom from our loving Lord.