Toilet paper will not wipe away fear

I have been so confused lately at the enormous amounts of toilet paper that people have been hoarding.
I am now convinced that these people are full of two things. I won’t mention the first. The second is that they are full of fear. All of the toilet paper in the world won’t be enough to wipe away the fear in their lives.
I am a Christian, and I believe that only God can wipe away that fear. The phrase “fear not” is repeated 365 times in the Bible, one for each day of the year. That is a lot of “fear nots.” I am told in 2 Timothy 1:7: “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”
The Lord pours his love into our hearts by the power of the Holy Spirit. Romans 5:5 says, “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.”
1 John 4:18 says, “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment.”
Although I respect this virus, and I am following the orders of the authorities, I refuse to let the coronavirus torment me. As a Christian, I am standing on the word of God. And the word of God tells me to “fear not.” This coronavirus will come and go, but the word of the Lord will stand forever. 1 Peter 1:25: “All flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of the grass. The grass withers, and its flower falls away, but the word of the Lord endures forever. ”
I wish I had enough space to break down Psalm 91. Here is just one verse (Psalm 91:2): “I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress; my God, in Him I will trust.’ ”
In closing, I would like to put this all into proper perspective. In Hebrews 9:27, the writer says, “And as it is appointed for men to die once.”
In spite of the coronavirus or any other disease that comes along, the statistics prove out that 100 percent of us will die. That begs the question, do you know where you will go when you die? That, dear reader, is an eternal decision only you can make.
Romans 10:9 says, “That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” That is why Jesus Christ came. John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
When we die, the final wiping will happen. Revelation 21:4: “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”
Amen and amen!
Nick Hasselstrom, evangelist, Cross Tied Ministries.