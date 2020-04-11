LOS ANGELES — This Easter, the Rev. Robert A. Schuller plans on letting his faith take the wheel.
The son of the pastor who built Garden Grove’s Crystal Cathedral, Schuller is temporarily reviving the drive-in ministry, a practice that helped his father rise from humble beginnings to become one of the late 20th century’s most recognized religious figures.
For the past four years, the younger Schuller has been preaching mostly on social media, providing daily sermons from his “church with no walls.”
But the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent loss of in-person fellowship for Christians around the country has led him back to his roots.
The gathering comes as neighboring Los Angeles County has asked the faithful to follow its Safer at Home order and find ways to “be together emotionally, but apart physically.”