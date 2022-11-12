When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

Have you ever heard the term, “up a creek without a paddle”? Not really a place that we ever want to find ourselves, right?

Let me share with you a story in the Bible about a man who found himself “up a tree without a savior.” It is a great illustration of the process of salvation. It’s the story of a short chief tax collector named Zacchaeus. You may read the story in Luke 19. I have preached on it several times.

Tags

Recommended for you