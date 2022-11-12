Have you ever heard the term, “up a creek without a paddle”? Not really a place that we ever want to find ourselves, right?
Let me share with you a story in the Bible about a man who found himself “up a tree without a savior.” It is a great illustration of the process of salvation. It’s the story of a short chief tax collector named Zacchaeus. You may read the story in Luke 19. I have preached on it several times.
I don’t have space in this column to expand on the whole story. Here is a short (sorry Zacchaeus) summary of the story: One day Zacchaeus saw Jesus coming in a crowd. He wanted to get a better look at Jesus, but because of his short stature he climbed up a tree. Jesus looked up and saw him, and told him to come down.
The word says Zacchaeus made haste, and he came down immediately. It goes on to say that he acknowledged Jesus as Lord and received him joyfully. He then committed half of his goods to the poor and said he would pay back four times what he had taken. Jesus then told Zacchaeus that salvation had come to his house — Zacchaeus had met the requirements of salvation. He had repented of his sin and received the Lord joyfully.
You see, when Zacchaeus climbed up into the tree that day, he was a lost sinner without hope. He was, indeed, up a tree without a savior. That all changed when he came down and repented and received Jesus. Can I suggest to you that there is a world out there who are up a tree without a savior.
Many religions are based on a smorgasbord/salad bar mentality. Just grab onto what looks good and feels good, there are many ways to God.
That is not what Jesus said himself in John 14:6 — “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’ ”
Others are doing everything, depending on their own skill, their own works, their own performance, to find a savior and salvation. It doesn’t work that way.
Ephesians 2:8-9 — “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.”
Let me give you some very good news here.
Do you realize you don’t have to climb a tree to find a savior? Hang on, this is so exciting.
You see, our savior came down from heaven and hung on a tree to find and save you and me. Praise the Lord!
1 Peter 2:24 — “He Himself bore our sins in His own body on the tree, that we, having died to sins, might live for righteousness.”
Galatians 3:13 — “Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law, having become a curse for us, for it is written, ‘Cursed is everyone who hangs on a tree.’ ” He took the curse we deserved.
Acts 10:39: “And we are witnesses of all things which He did both in the land of the Jews and in Jerusalem, whom they killed by hanging on a tree.”
Jumping Josaphat people, we don’t need to climb a tree — Jesus already did. Let that sink in. Here is the evangelist in me. From that tree, Jesus said in a loud voice, “It is finished!” He died on that tree. They took him down from that tree, and put him in a tomb, and in three days he rose from the dead, just like he said he would.
That, my friends, is the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Oh, Church, we need to be preaching that gospel in these latter days!
After reading this, if you, like Zacchaeus, find yourself up in a tree without a Savior, make haste, come down, and receive Jesus joyfully into your heart.
The Bible tells you how in Romans 10:9-10 — “If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
Amen.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.