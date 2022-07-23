Two of my favorite Christian songs are “Way Maker” by Leeland and “God Will Make a Way” by Don Moen.
In the first, the chorus is, “Way maker, promise keeper, light in the darkness.” In the second, the chorus is, “God will make a way, where there seems to be no way.”
In my years as a Christian, I have heard many testimonies where God came into a person’s life and made a way (rescued them) at the very last moment.
Psalm 46:1 — “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
1 Peter 2:9 — “... you may proclaim the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light.”
The Bible is full of those testimonies. Now, you must understand I am not sharing legends, myths, or fairy tales — I am sharing true stories. Remember when Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt? The Egyptians were right on their tails, and they came up to the Red Sea. It looked like the Israelites were dead in the water, then look what Moses did:
Exodus 14:21-22 — “Then Moses stretched out his hand over the sea; and the LORD caused the sea to go back by a strong east wind all that night, and made the sea into dry land, and the waters were divided. So, the children of Israel went into the midst of the sea on the dry ground, and the waters were a wall to them on their right hand and on their left.”
What a picture of our Way Maker. He made a way where there seemed to be no way. He did the same thing with Daniel in the lion’s den. You can read the story in Daniel 6. Here is Daniel’s response to the king after being thrown into the lion’s den.
Daniel 6:22 — “My God sent His angel and shut the lions’ mouths, so that they have not hurt me, because I was found innocent before Him; and also, O king, I have done no wrong before you.”
Again, God made a way where there seemed to be no way. Lazarus is the story of the ultimate Way Maker. You can read the story in John 11. You talk about hopeless. Lazarus had been dead for four days. Dead is about as hopeless as you can get! His sister, Martha, even said to Jesus, “by now he must really stink.” Jesus commanded them to take away the stone, and in a loud voice said, “Lazarus, come forth!” Lazarus walked out still in his dead man clothes. He had just had an encounter with the “Resurrection and the Life.”
Jesus made a way where there seemed to be no way. God is still making a way today. A way to restore that broken marriage, a way to heal that sickness, a way to deliver the alcoholic and drug addict, a way to bring home that prodigal son or daughter. He is the true Way Maker. I could write a book on all of the miracles of the Way Maker. Oh, I don’t have to, the Way Maker already wrote it. It’s called the Bible.
Most importantly, though, God made a way to everlasting life.
John 3:16 — “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Jesus didn’t only make a way to everlasting He is the way to everlasting life.
John 14:6 — “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’ ”
We receive that free gift of salvation by repenting and putting our faith in Jesus Christ.
Ephesians 2:8 — “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God.”
Romans 10:9-10 — “That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
Do you know the Way Maker? Listen, he is not waiting to make a way for you, He has already made a way. It is done, he said it himself from the cross, “It is Finished!” The confession is up to you.
