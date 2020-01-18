The mighty effect of a drop of blood

Many times through the years when I would take communion, I would ask myself, “How could one man shed enough blood to take away the sin of the world, past, present and future?”
Just recently, the Holy Spirit answered that question. He said, “It is not the quantity of the blood, it is the quality of the blood. One drop is sufficient.” That was quite a revelation to me.
After all, we are talking about the perfect, spotless, unblemished blood of Jesus, the Lamb of God, who would take away the sin of the world.
Remember in the old covenant, the high priest would go into the holiest of holies once a year with a sacrifice for the sin of the people. “But into the second part the high priest went alone once a year, not without blood, which he offered for himself and for the people’s sins.” (Hebrews 9:7)
Notice he had to also take an offering for his own sin. This sacrifice did not take away the people’s sin; it only covered their sin. This had to be done every year. “But in those sacrifices there is a reminder of sins every year. For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and goats could take away sins.” (Hebrews 10:3-4)
In the new covenant, with the blood of Jesus, sin has been taken away. “Not with the blood of goats and calves, but with His own blood He entered the Most Holy Place once for all, having obtained eternal redemption.” (Hebrews 9:12)
What that is saying is that Jesus didn’t only take the sacrifice into the Most Holy Place, He was the sacrifice! “Not that He should offer Himself often, as the high priest enters the Most Holy Place every year with blood of another — He then would have had to suffer often since the foundation of the world; but now, once at the end of the ages, He has appeared to take away sin by the sacrifice of Himself.” (Hebrews 9:25-26)
“Who does not need daily, as those high priests, to offer up sacrifices, first for His own sins and then for the people’s, for this He did once and for all when He offered up Himself.” (Hebrews 7:27)
Now, let’s go back to that one drop of blood. Just that one drop of blood would leave a great wake behind as it flowed from the cross — a tidal wave, if you will. In that wake, we are forgiven of sin, we are redeemed, we are purchased, we are justified, we are brought near, we are cleansed, we are sanctified and much more.
I have scriptures for all of the above. I am doing a message tonight at 6:30 at the ROXY, 714 Main St., Lewiston. This message is all about the wake left behind by “one drop of blood” and the finished work of the cross. The Lord put this on my heart after I suffered a serious heart attack in November. I have simply entitled the message, “One Drop of Blood.” I would like to invite you to come and listen.
Hasselstrom is pastor at ROXY 714 on Main Street in Lewiston, a partner of Cross Tied Ministries.