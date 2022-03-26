When our Lord died, the great curtain in the Temple was ripped from top to bottom. This was not a minor feat since the curtain was 60 feet wide, 30 feet high and 4 inches thick. Yet, in our Christian journey this is seldom, if ever, considered.
This curtain once separated the Holy of Holies from the individual, believing Jew. Once a year, a priest was chosen to pass through to the inner chamber and that individual could only do this once during his lifetime. When our Lord died, this curtain was torn open to give mankind unlimited access to the Holy of Holies — that is, God himself in and through the person of Jesus the Christ.
On our journey to the Kingdom, we must first come to the cross. The next step on our journey is to pass through this opening, made by Jesus’ sacrifice, and approach the Holy of Holies, himself.
Should you look for instructions on how to proceed, you won’t find this experience written in books no matter how hard you look. You also can’t learn about it on the radio, TV, or through social media; for it is too ethereal for the written word and the tongue falters to speak of it. This part of the journey is for you, alone, to experience. It’s personal. No one can experience it for you.
This much I can tell you. Approaching God through Christ produces feelings which are not native to your person, yet they will be as familiar to you as your mother’s smile. This change is progressive in nature. So, if you desire is to undergo this metamorphosis, from the natural to the spiritual, you must seek and enjoy regular communion with God. This takes a calling, faith and a willingness to love and to be loved.
Many are called but few are chosen, spoke our Lord. One can assume that they have received the call if they are drawn to Jesus and their desire is for a relationship with God, the Father. You can safely believe that your call is effective when this call and your love of God coincide in the person of Jesus Christ, and you, by your new nature, begin to bear the fruit of the Kingdom — joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
However, it takes faith in the love of God, your Father, to draw close to him with the confidence necessary to flourish in his presence. If you have true faith and the calling of God, God will provide the grace necessary for you to overcome your timid fears. Trust in him, and when God walks through your life in the cool of the evening, don’t cover yourself with leaves and hide. Come forth humbly but boldly and introduce yourself. Tell the Lord God your name, and tell him about yourself. Be intimate. He knows all about you, already, but he loves hearing about you from your own lips. He has revealed himself as an individual with personality, speak to him as you would speak to a person you love. In this way, you can begin a true relationship with the Lord your God. Just trust in God’s love, and his grace will enable your relationship to grow.
During those precious moments, when you give yourself wholly to the love and adoration of him, you will begin to understand what it is to worship.
God loves you. Trust in him.
Lamping, who lives in Craigmont, is the leader of Dandelion Ministries and is associated with Craigmont Community Church. His YouTube channel can be found at bit.ly/3r7K7Ky.