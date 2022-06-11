Here I sit at my keyboard on this Pentecost Sunday, wondering how many Christians miss the significance of this day. The day that the Father made good on his promise to send back the Holy Spirit.
Acts 1:4 — And being assembled together with them, he commanded them not to depart from Jerusalem, but to wait for the promise of the Father, “which,” he said, “you have heard from Me.” That promise was to send back the Holy Spirit.
Acts 1:8 — “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”
Acts 2:1-4 — “When the Day of Pentecost had fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. And suddenly there came a sound from heaven, as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled the whole house where they were sitting. Then there appeared to them divided tongues, as of fire, and one sat upon each of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.” When this happened, Peter stood up boldly preached the gospel.
Acts 2:22-24 — “Men of Israel, hear these words: Jesus of Nazareth, a Man attested by God to you by miracles, wonders, and signs which God did through Him in your midst, as you yourselves also know; Him, being delivered by the determined purpose and foreknowledge of God, you have taken by lawless hands, have crucified, and put to death; whom God raised up, having loosed the pains of death, because it was not possible that He should be held by it.” That, my friends is the gospel! The death, the burial and the resurrection of Jesus.
Acts 2:37-28 — Now when they heard this, they were cut to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, “Men and brethren, what shall we do?” Then Peter said to them, “Repent, and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” After that great gospel message, 3,000 souls came to Jesus and the church broke out.
Acts 2:41 — “Then those who gladly received his word were baptized; and that day about three thousand souls were added to them.”
Acts 2:46 — So continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, they ate their food with gladness and simplicity of heart, praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved.
Let me share with you the significance of this day.
First, the one who wrote the Old Testament came to live in the disciples. That person is the Holy Spirit.
2 Peter 1:20-21 — “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of Scripture is of any private interpretation, for prophecy never came by the will of man, but holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit.”
2 Timothy 3:16: “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God…” The Bible is the autobiography of God. The Lord would use some of these men, and eventually the Apostle Paul, to write the New Testament, and complete his autobiography.
Second, it was the preaching of the gospel that cut the people to the heart — not the promise of health, wealth and prosperity.
Thirdly, that was the day the church broke out, and 3,000 souls were baptized and received the Holy Spirit. It goes on to say 5,000 came to the Lord, and they are still coming to this day. As Christians, I believe the most significant thing about the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, is that the author of the greatest autobiography ever written — the bestselling book of all time, a great adventure, a great suspense, a great mystery, full of action and of course the greatest love story ever told — the author listen, the author, lives in you and me! Let that sink in. How much more personal could God get?
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.