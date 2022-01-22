Talking about God’s ‘Mission Impossible’

First Sunday after the Epiphany Baptism of our Lord (Jan. 9):
The Epiphany Season begins with the Star of Bethlehem that guides the three wise men to the house where Jesus, Mary and Joseph are staying. This morning, the Epiphany continues to shine a light upon the will of God, as Christ Jesus is baptized in the Jordan River. This morning, all of our lessons have a common theme, they reveal God’s mission. God’s intentions, we discover, are to save his people.
The mission begins when God calls Abraham and Sarah, and continues through the time of Moses and Exodus. In those days, God’s people were identified as the physical descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Today, we recognize that Christians are also included in the family of God, since we are the spiritual descendants of Abraham. This is because, like Abraham, we live by faith.
Later, the Jews were conquered by the Babylonians. The practice of King Nebecannezzer and the Babylonians was to break the spirit of their enslaved subjects by scattering them around the known world, sending them into exile. This would strip the conquered people of any identity, history and memory of any life other than as slaves. Through the words of the prophet Isaiah, handed down to us, the people of God remembered who they were. More importantly, they remembered who their God is. He is the lord who brought them out of Egypt and through the Red Sea, and who will bring them home once again. He is once again gathering his people.
God continues this gathering as part of his mission. At this point, we might be wise to remember the words of Peter in his first epistle. Chapter 2:9-10: “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light. Once you were not a people, but now you are the people of God; once you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.”
The Lord is still gathering his people together. He is still calling us to be his own. And he is still creating and shaping us as individuals, and as congregations. In Isaiah we discover that God’s mission is to save his people. But in the prophet’s words, we also see the Lord at his most intimate and vulnerable. For he shares with us that his actions are motivated only by love. We are precious and honored in his eyes. I love you, he declares.
And yet, this mission that God has undertaken seems an impossible one. We remain sinners through and through. We are unwilling to give up sin on our own. Nor do we have it within our mortal frame to assist God in this mission.
Yet, the Good Lord will do whatever needs to be done, pay whatever cost needs to be paid, to redeem us. He is our savior. In the time of Isaiah, the Lord sent the people of Egypt, Cush and Seba into the clutches of a new empire, the Persians, in a trade off for Israel. This, of course, was a foreshadowing that God would send his own son as ransom for our liberty over against sin and death.
This shows us definitively that we cannot free ourselves, or even contribute to our own salvation. The cost is too great. As slaves to sin, we were owned by sin, death and the devil. We have nothing of our own to offer for our ransom. No one can pay our ransom except God himself. And so God emptied himself and became man, that we may be redeemed.
I mentioned that God’s mission to save his people seems an impossible one. You might remember the old television series, “Mission Impossible,” or perhaps the more more recent movies starring Tom Cruise. At the start of each episode of the original series, Mr. Phelps, played by Peter Graves, would go through a briefcase full of photographs to select which members of the Impossible Missions Force, the IMF, he needed for a particular mission. At the River Jordan, God reveals the IMF selected to save his people. It is nothing less than the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, all three persons of the Trinity working together to accomplish this mission. And so, Christ Jesus could truthfully declare: “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
Also in the waters of the Jordan River, Jesus affirmed the love of the Father. By itself, water is powerful and dangerous. But with the presence of God’s word, water can be tamed and do great things. Growing up, we all remember wearing our school colors, and maybe even a sweater or jacket that identified us as part of our school. In the same way, now, many of us wear the jersey or other merchandise of our favorite NFL, college or high school team. In his baptism, Christ Jesus, who is without sin, became sin for us. 2 Corinthians 5:10. That is to say, Jesus identified with us, became one of us and took our place. Jesus put on human flesh in the same way we put on that jersey. He did this to redeem us. Echoing the words of the prophet Isaiah, Jesus promises that he will never forsake us, but be with us ... always. In this manner, God has put his treasure where his mouth is — he has fulfilled the promise he made through the prophets. And at the cross he could exclaim, “It is finished.”
The New Year is the time that we traditionally adopt new resolutions. They usually have something to do with improving ourselves. Perhaps its to go on a diet, or join a gym. Perhaps its to disciple ourselves so we get better grades, or spend more time with our family. These are all good and worthy goals. How are you doing on those resolutions? Perhaps it might be comforting to know that your identity, value or self esteem is not found in losing weight or anything else we can resolve to do. Your true worth is found in that you are the beloved child of God. God has called you by name, as his own and is still making you over, transforming and shaping your life so that you are pleasing to him. God is not just concerned with appearances, but with giving you a new heart, and eyes and ears of faith. Baptism is not an initiation rite, as if we were joining some lodge or secret society. In our baptism, we share Christ’s death, just as he shared the punishment for our sins.
After our baptism, we ought to leave sin behind and be done. The same with death. Death can no longer separate us from God. So let us live as God’s people should. Death has no real power over us. All of this can be seen only through the eyes of faith. It is only visible to those who God himself has called, sanctified, and made his people. God may take us through adversity and challenges, through water and fire — but this is how we are refined to serve God’s purpose. And so we live each day in repentance and grace.
And in this life, we too are called to be a part of God’s IMF. We are called to share God’s word, through our own words and deeds. We are to share in the mission to proclaim God’s word for the salvation of all God’s people. Amen.