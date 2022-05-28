What makes hearts sing and songwriters go to work faster than summertime? I’ve worked with the “America Reads Program” in a nearby elementary school for years. As school winds down, I’m reminded that “our larger world” is also a natural classroom, which God created and never closes. And it’s amazing how much untapped knowledge and wisdom — and goodness — is available to those who seek at every age.
“But ask the beasts, and they will teach you; the birds of the heavens, and they will tell you; or the bushes of the earth, and they will teach you; and the fish of the sea will declare to you. Who among all these does not know that the hand of the Lord has done this? In his hand is the life of every living thing and the breath of all mankind.” Job 17:10 ESV.
There are so many people, young and old, who haven’t discovered many of the simple, remarkable truths embedded in ordinary life and revealed in scripture. Have you or your kids discovered how much better life becomes when God is a part of it? Encountering the divine in the midst of our ordinary lives can be the most thrilling yet humbling experience an unsuspecting person may ever have.
Jesus said, “Seek and you will find. Knock on heaven’s door, and it will be opened up to you.” The best news is that “God’s natural classroom” is open to us every day; that is until our bodies finally wear out and cease to function. Still, Jesus of Nazareth leads the way to a new life at another, higher level.
When asked if he was the one this world has been waiting for, Jesus said, “Report what you have seen and heard.Those who were blind are able to see. Those who were crippled now walk. People with skin diseases are cleansed. Those who were deaf now hear. Those who were dead are raised up. And good news is preached to the poor…” Jesus meant those words literally and figuratively, both physically and spiritually. Many, many people tell me about the latest amazing thing they found on YouTube, or heard from a friend. At the same time, they’re hesitant to share something equally amazing that God has recently done in their lives, too.
Our local young people will soon be free for the summer, but wouldn’t it be wonderful if they could learn some things while at play during summer break that are spiritually and ethically nourishing, and as meaningful as their ongoing public education? Why not find a church or community of faith near you to attend during the summer months and see what kind of difference it makes for them and you, too. What they might learn. You will be welcome.
God said, “See, I am doing a new thing.” Why not go exploring this summer in a different way? You may be surprised to find that God has been trying to pique your curiosity for a while, in order to open up new possibilities. Actually learning to walk in his “Way” is exactly what Jesus taught when he said, “the Kingdom of God is near.” If you are already a faithfully attending member of a church, why not invite a friend or neighbor to come, too? The risen Christ has something to say about these very complex times in which we live. Amazing and good things are in store for anyone who can believe and trust in his words.
“For in him all things in heaven and on earth were created, things visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or powers — all things have been created through him and for him. He himself is before all things, and in him all things hold together.” Col 1:16-17 NRSV.
What might God be saying to you? What is discoverable this summer that could deepen your connection with the ever-growing Kingdom of God in our community and world?
I hope to see you in church this summer — you will be welcome.
Lawson is pastor at Orchards United Methodist Church in Lewiston.