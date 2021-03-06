Sister Mary Forman reelected prioress of the Monastery of St. Gertrude

COTTONWOOD — The monastic community of the Monastery of St. Gertrude has reelected Sister Mary Forman as prioress, it was announced in a news release.
Forman is the 14th prioress of the Benedictine community in Cottonwood and will serve for an additional four years after her initial six-year term that began June 13, 2015.
The reelection was the culmination of a three-and-a-half-day process of meetings that took place Feb. 26 to March 2. The community gathered to determine their next leader based on direction-setting that took place in November, according to a news release.
Forman’s new term as prioress will begin June 14. Among the issues the monastery is facing include a major remodel of the residential wing and guiding ministries through the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.