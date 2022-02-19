“Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one! You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength. And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up. You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.” (NKJ Deuteronomy 6:4-9)
Once I asked a friend of mine why he became teacher. He responded, “Three reasons … June, July and August.” Now that my children are grown, and God’s great blessings of grandchildren are multiplying, I can appreciate that teacher’s response. It would be great to have three months of the year to visit my grandchildren, who also are out of school for the three months of summer.
When school is out, a teacher gets a break from teaching and the kids get a break from their learning. Education from school teachers may go on pause, but children learning from their parents never stops. Kids at home are always picking up on what their parents are talking about and doing in their everyday lives.
Here the Lord schools us in the words of Deuteronomy through the prophet Moses. The first three commandments, the first table of the law, is summarized: There is one true God, his name is to be kept holy and he is to be worshiped with all our being out of love. The second table of the law also involves the command to love — “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
God demands that all of the commandments be kept perfectly by each of us. The key to understanding this is the word love. Love doesn’t come from the commands of God, love comes from the fulfillment of those commands on our behalf by Jesus Christ. With his perfect sacrifice on the cross, he paid for our failures in keeping the law of God. Now God, in grace, looks on the vicarious atonement of his son and declares us not guilty. In God’s sight, it is just as if we never sinned. It is just as if we ourselves have kept all of the two tables of the law — the 10 commandments — perfectly. By faith in this justification, heavens doors are wide open to you. This is the steadfast love of God.
This Gospel message is the perfect reason to make salvation of our gracious God the center piece of our lives at home. Let us speak of his steadfast love and kindness in regular family devotions. Point out the lighted star on the hills here in the valley that reminds us of God’s greatest gift — his son, Jesus. Talk of the forgiveness of sins freely given to all through Jesus. Be thankful and remember the Lord not only at meal- and night-time prayers, but let us live the lives of believers who declare the sure mercies of the Lord every moment of every day! Let us pass that on to our children in everything we say and do in our daily lives.
For the Christian home, school is never out. By faith we’re always looking for ways to bring the word of our loving God to our children. Taking advantage of a Christian education is a great way to do it! Oh Lord, teach us to teach our children your saving word. Amen.
Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church and Valley Bible Academy in Clarkston.