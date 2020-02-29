Salvation comes only through the word of God

Are sinners able to come to Christ for salvation in their own power, and of their own accord?
Many have thought so. Some even believe they can “get saved” any time they choose, as if the matter were entirely in their hands. But that is contrary to what our Savior taught: “No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent me draw him ...” (John 6:44).
Another verse in the same chapter also instructs us: “... this is why I told you that no one can come to me unless it is granted him by the Father.” (John 6:65). In his book, “Bondage of the Will,” Martin Luther proclaims, “Here, indeed, Christ declares, not only the works and efforts of free-will are unavailing, but even the very word of the gospel is heard in vain, unless the Father himself speaks within, and teaches, and draws. The ungodly does not even come when he hears the Word, unless the Father draws him.”
Man in sin and fallen by nature, apart from Jesus Christ, is dead. You cannot give a dead man a pair of crutches and tell him to get up and walk (see Ephesians 2:1-3).
What is the difference between a spiritually dead person and one who is alive in Christ? The answer is simply stated in Ephesians 2:4,5: “But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together — by grace you have been saved.” Please notice there is nothing about “free-will,” so-called, in these verses.
Therefore, we may conclude from the preceding, as well as from hundreds of verses from both the Old and New testaments that God’s purposes cannot and will not fail. Isaiah 53:11 does not say, “My righteous servant might justify many,” but he “shall.”
This statement is not conditional, potential or probable, but objective, final and declarative. To believe God and what he declares in his word is the ground of our assurance of salvation.
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.