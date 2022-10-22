Repentance and faith go hand in hand

The vast majority of church attenders have some understanding or concept of what the word “faith” implies.
We see it approximately 240 times in the New Testament as a noun or a verb (pistis and pisteuein). The author of Hebrews describes it quite well: “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)
And how does this “faith” work?
Hebrews 11:2-3 — “For by it the people of old received their commendation. By faith we understand that the universe was created by the word of God, so that what is seen was not made out of things that are visible.”
Keep reading Hebrews 11 for further information about the nature and utility of “faith,” and then expand your reading to the entirety of the New Testament. You will find great blessings if you do.
But sadly, the missing note in today’s preaching and evangelistic efforts is “repentance.” Both faith and repentance must be preached and taught if there is to be true conversion from sin and sinful habits. (I am speaking about struggle against sin, not perfection.)
Many in the clergy today are afraid of their congregations and wish to not upset them. A congregational frown terrifies them more than the joy of being faithful to a holy God.
What is needed today, nationwide, is a clergy who are more interested in being faithful rather than successful. I believe this should be self-evident, but unfortunately it is not.
Repentance (metanoeo, metanoia), when taken together, mean a change of mind or heart. It means a new direction for your life.
In interpreting Jesus’ word in Matthew 4:17, J.B. Phillips captures the essence of the verse, writing: “You must change your heart and minds — for the kingdom of heaven has arrived.” And as Professor John Murray reminds us in his book, “Redemption Accomplished and Applied,” “It is impossible to disentangle faith from repentance. Saving faith is permeated with repentance and repentance is permeated with faith.”
Dear reader, if you have doubts about the necessity of “repentance” for salvation, please take the time to consider the following passages and then draw your own conclusion: Acts 26:20, Luke 13:1-8, Matthew 3:2, Revelations 2:5-22, Psalm 51 and many more.
Best wishes and forevermore.
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.