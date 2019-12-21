Remember to celebrate Christ this Christmas

Here we are, just a few days away from celebrating Christmas, and just like you, we are busy finishing up our shopping, decorating and all the preparations for the holiday season.
In this busy time, we must stop and remember what God did for us: He sent his anointed son to be wrapped in flesh, to be born of a virgin mother, to fulfill prophecy and become our savior. Little did Mary know that her words of faith and obedience, spoken to the angel Gabriel in Luke chapter 1, would bring the change God had planned for all humanity. Mary simply responded to the angel’s words of hope, promise and miracles by saying, “Be it unto me according to Thy word.”
The Bible says in John 1:1, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” We know according to the scripture that Jesus is eternal, just as our Father God is. We must take the time to acknowledge this precious gift; the son of God which through the love of the father was sent to you and me to forgive us of our sins and restore our relationship with him. As we all enjoy the festivities of this season of celebration, let us not forget the sacrifice of God the father or the hope eternal brought by Jesus his son.
I love seeing the faces of my grandchildren as they open gifts, and each gift has value to them and excitement they cannot contain. We all know the imagination of a child is a wonderful thing, a blessing from God; but this I am speaking about today is not a fable or tall tale but a truth shared with us through the love of God in his word to you and me. The true story of the birth of the Christ child can only be found in scripture and is a gift you can share with your family and loved ones.
So before you and your family enjoy the blessings you have chosen for Christmas, be sure to share with one another the excitement, splendor and miracles that God has given to us all. Luke 2:11-14 says, “For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign to you: You will find a babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men!’”
We wish you peace, goodwill and a very merry Christmas. God’s blessings to you all.
Pedersen is the pastor at The House of Faith Church in Lewiston.